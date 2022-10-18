Benzema back training with Real Madrid hours after winning Ballon d'Or - in pictures

Real Madrid star striker Karim Benzema did not waste any time in getting back on the field, returning to training less than 24 hours after winning the Ballon d'Or.

Benzema was rewarded for his incredible success with Real at a star-studded ceremony in Paris on Monday. He scored 44 goals in 46 games for his club last season as Real won the Champions League and La Liga.

Benzema is the first French winner of the most prestigious individual award in football since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.

Fifteen of his goals came in the Champions League, including hat-tricks in knockout wins against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea plus three more across both legs of a stunning semi-final win over Manchester City.

The 34-year-old also won the Uefa Nations League with France. Benzema dedicated the trophy to his teammates at "the best club in the world".

"It's a collective victory. It's an individual trophy but without your team mates you can't score. Sometimes you might get a screamer but, for me, football is a collective sport and I will always be a team player," Benzema told Reuters.

"I never surrendered. I was lucky to join Real, the best club in the world, and even if it was hard at the beginning, I stayed focused," he said.

"I've worked on my mental strength, I've been courageous and determined."

Real have returned to the top of the La Liga table. They defeated Barcelona in the clasico on Sunday and take on Elche on Wednesday.

Benzema was back training with his Real teammates in Madrid. Thibaut Courtois, who won the Yashin Trophy on Monday for the best goalkeeper of the year, will not be available as he still recovers from sciatica and Andriy Lunin will continue to stand in.