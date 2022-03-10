Real Madrid v PSG player ratings: Benzema 9.5, Vinicius Junior 8; Marquinhos 3, Mbappe 9

Brilliant second-half hat-trick from Real's French attacker earns side 3-2 win on aggregate in Champions League last-16 clash

Gareth Cox
Mar 10, 2022
Alpha v.1.0

Karim Benzema hit a stunning second-half hat-trick as Real Madrid fought back to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate in the Champions League last-16 second leg in Spain.

READ MORE
Benzema's 16-minute hat-trick destroys Messi's Champions League dream

Kylian Mbappe, who scored the late first-leg winner and had two goals correctly ruled out for offside at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, looked to have put PSG a big step closer to a spot in the quarter-finals with a goal after 39 minutes.

But the game turned on its head with a calamitous error from Gianluigi Donnarumma six minutes after half-time.

The PSG goalkeeper was caught dawdling in possession by Benzema who knocked the ball across the six-yard box where Vinicius Junior picked up the ball. The Brazilian then picked out Benzema who finished well.

In the 76th minute, Benzema put Real 2-1 up after being set-up by Luka Modric and the France striker completed his treble straight from the resulting kick-off after a another dreadful PSG error –this time from captain Marquinhos.

You can see the player ratings from the game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: March 10, 2022, 3:47 AM
Real MadridParis Saint-GermainChampions LeagueLionel Messi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Mourinho hoping Abraham can fire Roma to Europa Conference League gloryStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Real v PSG ratings: Benzema 9.5, Vinicius Jr 8; Marquinhos 3, Mbappe 9Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Manchester City stroll through to Champions League quarter-finalsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Benzema's 16-minute hat-trick destroys Messi's Champions League dreamStory gallery icon