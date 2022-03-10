Real Madrid v PSG player ratings: Benzema 9.5, Vinicius Junior 8; Marquinhos 3, Mbappe 9

Karim Benzema hit a stunning second-half hat-trick as Real Madrid fought back to beat Paris Saint-Germain 3-2 on aggregate in the Champions League last-16 second leg in Spain.

Kylian Mbappe, who scored the late first-leg winner and had two goals correctly ruled out for offside at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, looked to have put PSG a big step closer to a spot in the quarter-finals with a goal after 39 minutes.

But the game turned on its head with a calamitous error from Gianluigi Donnarumma six minutes after half-time.

The PSG goalkeeper was caught dawdling in possession by Benzema who knocked the ball across the six-yard box where Vinicius Junior picked up the ball. The Brazilian then picked out Benzema who finished well.

In the 76th minute, Benzema put Real 2-1 up after being set-up by Luka Modric and the France striker completed his treble straight from the resulting kick-off after a another dreadful PSG error –this time from captain Marquinhos.

You can see the player ratings from the game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.