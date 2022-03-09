Benzema's 16-minute hat-trick destroys Messi's Champions League dream - in pictures

Real Madrid qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals with an incredible comeback and a 16-minute hat-trick by Karim Benzema to knock out Lionel Messi's Paris St Germain.

Kylian Mbappe struck before halftime to put the French side 2-0 up in the last-16 tie and they had chances to extend their lead.

But Benzema equalised in the 61st minute following a bad error from PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarrumma.

Roared on by a sold-out crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu, Benzema scored again in the 76th minute from Luka Modric's pass and the France striker grabbed his third two minutes later to send the record 13-times European champions into the last eight.