Luke Shaw says Man United must put Newcastle draw behind them and focus on beating Spurs

Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw by Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The point kept United fifth in the table on 16 points from nine matches, with Newcastle a point further back in sixth.

The National spoke to United defender Luke Shaw following the Old Trafford stalemate.

What’s the feeling in the dressing room after that?

One that got away, I think. It’s quite quiet in the changing room. We’re disappointed at where we want to be and what we want to achieve. In games like this at home to Newcastle we have to win. We know that and it was the start of a big week with three games starting with this one. It wasn’t the result we wanted and we know that, but we have to put it behind us and we have a big game on Wednesday [against Tottenham]. We have to win that.

What about you? Are you happy with the way you're playing?

Yes, but I think the most important thing is the team. Whenever I get a chance, whenever I play I just do my best. The good thing with this manager [Erik ten Hag] is that if you’re not playing well then you won’t play. In the past that’s not been the case but I think the good thing about this manager is that he’s keeping everyone on their toes. He makes sure that everyone is 100 per cent every day. If you’re not at it then you won’t play. That’s a positive thing. We all know that. And for me I’ve just got to keep working harder.

You spent a period out of the side. What did the manager say to you?

To be honest I didn’t really need him to say anything to me. I knew the first two games were nowhere near good enough. I completely understood that it was my time to come out of the team. The results were bad, my performances were not good enough. I just had to keep training hard every day so the manager could see how hard I was working. I was just waiting for my opportunity and had to bide my time because the team were doing well and we were winning. You can’t moan, I just had to be there every day with the team, being involved and helping the team, whether that is starting or being on the bench.

Manchester United's Luke Shaw in action with Newcastle United's Miguel Almiron. Reuters

Is there any aspect the manager asked you to work on or focus on?

Not really, but I think I’m at that age that it’s about time I start being more consistent. Over the years I’ve had a lot of ups and down. For me that’s not good enough and not what I want to be achieving. For me it’s all about consistency and I just need to keep training hard, keep the focus and give everything I can for the team.

What’s it like playing alongside Lisandro Martinez?

Unbelievable, to be honest. You can see everyone loves him. The fans love him. His left foot is unbelievable. I think it always helps when you play with a left-footer on the side because he naturally likes to come out to that side, and I think he has fitted in really well. Of course, he can keep getting better and better, but for me so far, he has been unbelievable this season. He needs to keep that up. His aggression, his passion, we need him in that backline. He brings that every game. I am really pleased to have him in the team.

How do you stay consistent?

I don't know about it being down to mentality. I have been unlucky with a lot of injuries. I had been feeling good and then picked up a knock, and it took me down a bit. I think it was the same over the pre-season. I didn't have a full pre-season, so I wasn’t really able to do much. I hurt my knee and I think I struggled in pre-season to get the minutes I wanted. I had a few games, but not all of them. But that is no excuse. I took full responsibility for the two bad performances at the start. That is when I realised it was important to just get back into the team.

Are you encouraged by the direction United are going under Ten Hag?

Of course. Very good signs, clear signs, of what this manager wants. He wants intensity, he wants aggression, he wants us to play high, press high and, of course, when we have the ball to play football. A lot of movements, a lot of playing in between the lines, and I think, of course, we are in a transition. It takes a bit of time, but there are very positive signs at the moment and we, as players, can see that in day-to-day training with him. The meetings we have are very positive; it is the start of something new, so things like this take time.

