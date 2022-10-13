Premier League predictions: Man City beat Liverpool, Newcastle stun Man United

It is a sensational Sunday in the Premier League fixture schedule this weekend with five of the "Big Six" all in action.

READ MORE Arsenal and Manchester City pack the XI: Premier League team of the week

The feast begins with Aston Villa playing host to in-form Chelsea, table-topping Arsenal travel to Yorkshire where they take on Leeds, Manchester United entertain Newcastle United at Old Trafford and Southampton tackle West Ham United on the south coast. Finally, Liverpool take on Manchester City at Anfield in the game of the weekend.

On Saturday, Leicester City are up against Crystal Palace at the King Power Stadium, Fulham face Bournemouth in the capital, Wolves play Nottingham Forest in a Midlands derby, before Tottenham Hotspur's home clash with Everton.

On Friday, Brentford take on Brighton in the weekend's opening fixture.

In the gallery above, you can see out predictions for all the games. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.