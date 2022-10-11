Arsenal and Manchester City pack the XI: Premier League team of the week

No change at the top of the Premier League table after the latest round of matches this past weekend as Arsenal past a big test and Manchester City lived up to all expectations.

In one of four matches contested in the traditional Saturday afternoon kick off, champions City eased to an expected win over Southampton, with Erling Haaland on the scoresheet yet again in the 4-0 win at the Etihad.

Chelsea made it two league wins from two under Graham Potter with a convincing 3-0 victory against Wolves at Stamford Bridge, while Newcastle United thumped Brentford 5-1 at St James' Park and promoted Bournemouth continued their surge with a 2-1 win over struggling Leicester City.

In Saturday's late game, Tottenham bounced back from their North London derby defeat to edge past Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0.

Sunday's games got underway with Crystal Palace coming from behind to defeat Leeds United 2-1 at Selhurst Park, and West Ham claimed their second successive league win by beating Fulham 3-1 at the London Stadium.

The blockbuster match of the weekend then took place at Emirates Stadium and lived up to the hype as Arsenal defeated Liverpool 3-2 to stay top of the table and keep the Reds mired in 10th, trailing the Gunners by a remarkable 14 points.

The round concluded with Manchester United's 2-1 win at Everton as Cristiano Ronaldo claimed another milestone in his extraordinary career by scoring his 700th goal.

