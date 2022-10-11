Premier League takeaways: Ronaldo back in business, Saka spot on, tears at Tottenham

Ronaldo back with a bang

Cristiano Ronaldo found himself back in the spotlight for the right reasons this weekend after the Portuguese veteran bagged the winner for Manchester United against Everton.

The 37-year-old started the summer angling for a move away from Manchester after the club's failure to make the Champions League, then spent most of the rest of it sitting on the Old Trafford bench as no transfer materialised.

And that was where he started the match on Sunday at Goodison Park before he was called into action early on after Anthony Martial's latest injury setback.

Within 15 minutes, Ronaldo produced a calm finish to score his first league goal of the season and the 700th of a glittering career.

But it's another Manchester-based attacker who continues to hog the limelight as Erling Haaland made it 20 goals this season in Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing of Southampton. The Norwegian's standards are clearly slipping, though, as he failed to make it four home games in a row with a hat-trick to his name.

Expand Autoplay Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates putting Manchester United 2-1 ahead against Everton for his 700th club goal at Goodison Park on October 9, 2022. PA

Fearless Saka is spot on

It was little over a year ago that Bukayo Saka was in tears and inconsolable on the Wembley Stadium pitch after missing a shoot-out penalty in England's Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

If that wasn't enough for any 19-year-old to handle, Saka then had to deal with sickening racist abuse on social media after the match. It is testament to the player's mental strength at such a young age that he would go on to have a magnificent season with club side Arsenal, finishing the campaign with 12 goals in 43 games.

On Sunday, with the Gunners' game against Liverpool on a knife edge at 2-2, Thiago Alcantara was adjudged to have fouled Gabriel Jesus in the box with 14 minutes remaining and it was Saka who coolly stepped up to convert from the spot and earn his side a victory that would take them back to the top of the table.

“Credit to the boy, especially with what happened a year ago,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores from the spot against Liverpool. Reuters

Guimaraes leads flying Mapgies to anniversary win

It was celebration time at St James' Park on Saturday as Newcastle United marked the one-year anniversary of their Saudi Arabian-led takeover by hammering Brentford 5-1 on Tyneside, coming hot on the heels of last week's 4-1 demolition of Fulham.

The three points lifted the Magpies up to fifth in the table, a marked contrast to the relegation battle that greeted the new owners 12 months ago.

The club is already a very different beast with more than £200 million spent on new players and the team revitalised under a high-pressing, high-energy playing style under manager Eddie Howe.

Two of those new arrivals were at the heart of their latest win with full-back Kieran Trippier's crossing a constant threat while Bruno Guimaraes marked the occasion with two goals and a man-of-the-match performance in midfield.

Expand Autoplay Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes celebrates scoring the opening goal in the 5-1 Premier League win against Brentford at St James' Park on October 8, 2022. PA

Potter enjoys magic week at Chelsea

It has been a very good week for new Chelsea manager Graham Potter that has seen some not-so-familiar names on the Blues' scoresheet as they recorded back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Wolves.

Last week saw Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Conor Gallagher score their first goals for the club in Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, a trick repeated by Armando Broja on Saturday as Wolves were brushed aside 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Sandwiched between those two victories was an impressive Champions League win over the Italian champions that again saw Aubameyang on target while Wesley Fofana also registered his first goal for the club.

“Thanks to the fans for the support. It’s unreal, I’ve been waiting for my first goal. It's a surreal moment,” said Broja on Saturday.

Armando Broja scores for Chelsea against Wolves. Getty

Ventrone tribute leaves Conte in tears

An emotional minute's applause was held before Brighton's match with Tottenham Hotspur after the death of Spurs' fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone.

Manager Antonio Conte was left in tears by the supporters' tribute for the Italian who had died aged 61 after only recently being diagnosed with leukaemia, while Tottenham players had warmed up for the game in shirts bearing the words 'Always in our hearts, Gian Piero'.

“I have to be honest, it was really, really difficult for us to be here and to focus on the game because what happened in the last three days was incredible,” said Conte.

“It was a really tough week for us, not only for me – my staff and players and all the Tottenham environment. He [Ventrone] was a person who was in the heart of every single Tottenham person. It was really tough for us.”