Ronaldo and United laugh off derby loss pain during Europa League training - in pictures

Manchester United players seemed to be over the pain of the derby defeat to Manchester City as they got back to training for their next assignment - a Europa League clash against the unheralded Omonia Nicosia.

It had looked like United had turned a corner after a horror start to the season with four wins on the bounce in the league, that included victories over Arsenal and Liverpool. However, hat-tricks from a rampant Erling Haaland and Phil Foden handed Manchester City a crushing 6-3 win at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

It poured cold water over the rising hopes of United fans, especially during a hectic October schedule that sees the club play nine fixtures across domestic and continental competitions.

Bruno Fernandes said United must use the pain of the derby defeat as fuel for improvement.

"I think the attitude and the belief from the beginning was not the best and I think it was that that caused us many problems and made us concede early goals," the stand-in captain said at the Etihad Stadium.

"After we have to run back the result and obviously I think the second half was much better.

"We keep control more, we control more the game. Whenever we have the ball we are more brave.

Ten Hag's side return to Premier League action against Everton on Sunday evening, but before that comes Thursday's match against Omonia in Cyprus.

"Playing so many games is a good thing," Fernandes told MUTV.

"You don't have that much time to recover, but at the same time you have to understand that you have a chance to get a result, a good result, a good performance to give more confidence to the team.

"It's about now going to the Europa League and winning the next game, and all the games that are coming for us."

