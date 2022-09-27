Manchester United quiz: Rashford, Ten Hag and more

Manchester United have looked like a team on a mission in the 2022-23 Premier League season, winning four games in a row following a disastrous start that included successive defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

There was positive news at the European level as well. Cristiano Ronaldo scored for the first time this season as United got their Europa League campaign back on track with a 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol.

League games were postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth before the international break meant Erik Ten Hag's team could not build on the momentum they had built up.

Still, when United take on Manchester City on Sunday, there will be more than a few smiles in the camp.

So how well have you followed the team this season? Take our quiz below to find out.