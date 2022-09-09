Premier League fixtures postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II dies - follow the latest news as the world mourns

The Premier League have announced that this weekend's fixtures have been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Sports organisations had been told they were under no obligation to cancel events but the English top-flight has made the call ahead of the games due to take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

READ MORE Football pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II - in pictures

The Premier League said in a statement: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game.”

The league’s chief executive Richard Masters said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country. As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

“This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The league said further updates regarding fixtures during the period of mourning will be provided in due course.

The English Football League and the Scottish leagues have also called off their matches. “Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II,” the EFL said in a statement.

“This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

“Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

“Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.”

The Scottish Football Association added: “The Scottish FA, SPFL, SWPL and Highland & Lowland Leagues have agreed that all professional football matches will be postponed this weekend as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”