Queen Elizabeth death: President Sheikh Mohamed leads UAE tributes

UAE and Gulf leaders have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96.

The news was announced by Buckingham Palace hours after it was confirmed she was placed "under medical supervision" at Balmoral in Scotland.

President Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter: "I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK.

"Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved and respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who knew the Queen for many years, said: "We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people.

"Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world."

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said the late monarch was a "Queen of love, wisdom and humanity. The world will miss you".

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, sent messages of condolences to King Charles III.

Gulf leaders pay tribute

In the Gulf, Sheikh Tamim, Emir of Qatar, said: "Our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the British people over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which with her loss the world has lost a great human symbol.

"Over her march, she was a source of inspiration and nobility, and she had solid and constructive relations with Qatar that strengthened the bonds of friendship and partnership between our two peoples."

In Oman, Sultan Haitham sent a message of condolence to Queen Elizabeth's son and successor, King Charles III.

Sultan Haitham expressed his "sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to His Majesty, his family and the British people, recalling the merits of the late Queen and the position she enjoyed among the peoples of the world".

"The late Queen was a steadfast friend of the Sultanate of Oman and contributed to strengthening the close relations between Oman and the United Kingdom."

'Jordan mourns'

In Jordan, where the ruling family have been close friends of Britain's royals for decades, King Abdullah II said: "Jordan mourns the passing of an iconic leader.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a beacon of wisdom and principled leadership for seven decades.

"She was a partner for Jordan and a dear family friend. We stand with the people and leadership of the UK at this difficult time."

This year the queen celebrated her platinum jubilee and made history as the only British monarch to reach the 70-year milestone.

Her ties with the UAE date back decades.

On February 24, 1979, the royal yacht Britannia carried Queen Elizabeth on her first state visit to the UAE, just over seven years after the union was formed in December 1971.

Sheikh Zayed then paid a state visit to Britain in 1989, and two decades later the queen returned to the UAE in 2010.

More recently, the late President Sheikh Khalifa visited her majesty in the UK in 2013.

