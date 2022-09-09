UAE declares three-day mourning period after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II dies - follow the latest news as the world mourns

The UAE has begun a three-day mourning period to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II, state news agency Wam reported on Friday.

Flags in the Emirates and at embassies abroad will fly at half-mast for the duration.

The mourning period will end on Monday, September 12.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Abu Dhabi during a state visit to the Gulf on February 25, 1979. Getty

The British Embassy in the UAE also announced that residents who wish to offer their condolences can do so Dubai on board the Queen Elizabeth II Hotel in Mina Rashid.

Tributes can be left on Saturday, from 10am to 6pm.

"We are finalising arrangements for the funeral site in Abu Dhabi, and they will be published soon," the embassy said in a tweet.

— UKinUAE 🇬🇧🇦🇪 (@ukinuae) September 9, 2022

UAE and Gulf leaders have been paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II since Thursday evening, when the monarch died at the age of 96.

The news was announced by Buckingham Palace hours after it was confirmed she was placed "under medical supervision" at Balmoral in Scotland.

President Sheikh Mohamed said on Twitter: "I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK.

"Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved and respected leader, whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, who knew the Queen for many years, said: "We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people.

"Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world."

Residents have also been paying their respects since hearing the news on Thursday evening.