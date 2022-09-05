Reece James signs new six-year deal at Chelsea

Reece James has signed a new five-year contract that will see him remain at Chelsea until 2028.

The 22-year-old England defender, who has 13 caps for his country, has made 128 appearances for the Blues scoring 10 goals.

“I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club,” James told the club's website.

“I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies.

“I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at. I’d like to say a special thanks to the fans, I am here to stay and we have a bright future ahead of us.”

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: ‘We are thrilled to give Reece a new long-term contract at Chelsea.

“He is an outstanding player and a true Chelsea man, and we are all looking forward to watching him continue to flourish at Stamford Bridge.”

The club’s co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Jose E. Feliciano added: “Reece is a very special footballer. His blend of physical and technical ability is a huge asset to our team now and for many years to come.”

James was reportedly a long-term target for Real Madrid, with his previous deal due to expire in 2025.

It has been a hectic summer of activity at Stamford Bridge as the new owners – who bought the club from Roman Abramovich at the end of last season – aim to put their stamp on the club.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi have all left permanently or sent out on loan.

Thomas Tuchel remains in charge and the German manager has seen more than £250 million worth of talent arrive with Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all joining his playing staff.

Chelsea currently sit sixth in the Premier League, having won three, drawn two and lost one of their opening six games.

They kick-off their Champions League campaign away to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday.

