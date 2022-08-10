Timo Werner returns to RB Leipzig from Chelsea in £25 million move

Germany forward Timo Werner has completed his £25million move back to RB Leipzig from Chelsea.

Werner thanked Chelsea’s fans for supporting him despite the battles for top form that he faced at the London club.

Werner has been in Germany in the last few days to put the finishing touches to his move back to Leipzig, the club he left for Chelsea in 2020.

Chelsea paid £54million for Werner in two years ago, with the 26-year-old playing a pivotal role in the Blues’ Champions League triumph in Lisbon in 2021.

British media said Leipzig are bringing Werner back for about £25m ($30.21m).

The 26-year-old spent the largest part of his senior career at RB Leipzig between 2016-20 and is the club's all-time top scorer with 95 goals.

"Timo Werner's signing is a special transfer for us," Leipzig's commercial director for sport Florian Scholz said.

"We saw Timo become the club's record goalscorer and a Germany international. His return means a lot to the supporters because Timo was a real fan favourite and figure of identification for a lot of people."

Chelsea player salaries for 2022-23

Expand Autoplay Raheem Sterling is the top earner at Chelsea, according to capology.com, with a weekly wage of £325,000, or £16.9 million a year. Getty

Werner made his Germany debut in a Confederations Cup win over Australia in June 2017 and now has 50 caps.

"I'm very happy to be able to play for RB Leipzig again," Werner told the club's website.

"I had a great time here ... when we performed brilliantly as newcomers in the league.

"I'm looking forward to the new season with RB Leipzig and above all to meeting the Leipzig fans again, who mean a great deal to me. We want to achieve a lot and, of course, I want to become the first Leipzig player to reach the 100-goal mark."

Werner parted ways with Chelsea after two years at the Premier League club, where he lifted the Champions League trophy, the Uefa Super Cup and Club World Cup.

He made 89 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 23 goals.

"Dear Blues, today marks the end of my journey with Chelsea FC," Werner said as he posted a goodbye message to the fans on social media.

"I felt so much love and support throughout the last two years and I will never forget how you guys stood behind me in good and in challenging times.

"We lifted trophies like the Champions League together and I will always remember the song you wrote and chanted for me. I'm already looking forward to hopefully playing at Stamford Bridge again one day."