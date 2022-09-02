Chelsea new boy Aubameyang: 'I have unfinished business in the Premier League'

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang warned he has "unfinished business" in the Premier League after signing for Chelsea in a deal worth a reported £10.3 million in transfer fees.

The Blues were one of the more active clubs before Thursday's transfer deadline day, also secured the services of Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Left-back Marcos Alonso terminated his Chelsea contract by mutual consent and is expected to sign for Barcelona.

Aubameyang said: 'I'm really happy. It's an honour to be part of this team and I can't wait to start. I have some unfinished business with the Premier League so it's good to be back and really exciting.'

The Gabon striker, 33, suffered a minor fracture of his jaw following an attack at his home in Catalunya over the weekend and is expected be out for up to three weeks while he recovers, though that did not deter Chelsea in their pursuit of the player.

The move sees Aubameyang reunited with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following their time together at Borussia Dortmund, where they won the German Cup in 2017.

He scored 79 goals in 95 games under the German, 38 more than he netted under any other manager.

Chelsea spent lavishly this summer, laying out over £270 million on players, including Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Aubameyang's arrival means Chelsea have an elite-level centre-forward on their books and helps fill the void following the departure of Romelu Lukaku on a season-long loan to Inter Milan and Timo Werner's return to RB Leipzig.

It also marks a quick return to the Premier League for Aubameyang. The striker spent four years at Arsenal before joining Barcelona in January 2022 after his contract with the Gunners was terminated by mutual agreement.

He finished joint-top scorer at Barca last season on 13 goals but has been usurped as first-choice this campaign with the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly said: "Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options. We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we're really looking forward to working with him."

Marcos Alonso of Chelsea. Getty Images

Alonso, 31, has been a long-term target of Barca's and would be a direct replacement for Jordi Alba, who agreed terms on a season-long loan to Inter Milan.

The Spain international won six major honours, including the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup, scoring 29 times and assisting 23 more in 212 games.

His father Marcos Alonso Pena – known as Marcos – was a Barcelona player who won the title under Terry Venables in 1985 and played alongside stars such as Diego Maradona and Gary Lineker.

