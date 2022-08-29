Barcelona forward Aubameyang robbed at house by group of masked men

Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and his wife were robbed at their house by a group of masked men, the club said on Monday.

Barcelona confirmed the incident and said the player and his wife were doing well.

Authorities told the Spanish daily El Pais that Aubameyang was hit and forced to open a safe where the couple kept jewellery. The attackers allegedly threatened him and his wife with guns and iron bars.

Authorities said at least four men entered the player’s home and then escaped in a car.

The 33-year-old Aubameyang, a Gabon international, signed with Barcelona at the beginning of the year after long stints with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Aubameyang did not play in Barcelona’s 4-0 win over Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday evening. He is among the players expected to be sold so the club can clear salary cap space. Chelsea are among the clubs heavily linked with the striker.

Two weeks ago, new Barcelona signing Robert Lewandowski had a watch snatched from his arm as he arrived for practice at the club’s training centre.

It is not entirely uncommon for footballers' houses to be robbed in Spain, though the crimes usually happen when the players and their families are away during matches. Among the reported victims in the past were Casemiro, Alvaro Morata, Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti, Jordi Alba and former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

Spanish police a few years ago dismantled a gang that had been robbing players’ houses during games.