Leicester vs Man United player ratings: Tielemans 4, Maddison 6; Martinez 8, Sancho 7

Jadon Sancho fired Manchester United to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Thursday as the England forward showed he still has a role to play despite the big-money signing of Brazil winger Antony.

Sancho netted with a clinical finish in the first half to seal United's third successive Premier League victory.

It was a well-timed contribution from Sancho, coming just hours after United officially confirmed their £86 million swoop for Ajax's Antony.

United manager Erik ten Hag worked with Antony in Amsterdam and the 22-year-old looks likely to be a regular in the right wing role currently occupied by Sancho.

Sancho did his best to remind Ten Hag of his qualities with his second goal of the season.

United moved up to fifth and sit just one point adrift of the top four as Ten Hag begins to make an impact after a nightmare start to his reign.