Lucas Paqueta 'extremely happy' after signing for West Ham for club record fee

West Ham United have completed the signing of Brazil international Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club record fee, the Premier League club said.

The financials of the deal were not disclosed, but Sky Sports and other UK media were reporting that the fee the Hammers have agreed with the French club is around £60 million ($70.2m).

One detail of the deal not up for debate is the five-year contract Paqueta has signed to join the East London club with a one-year option to extend.

The creative midfielder, 25, is the eighth new recruit to join David Moyes' squad this summer.

"I am extremely happy to be here. I hope it's the beginning of an enjoyable journey. I hope my time here is successful," Paqueta told West Ham's website.

"Last season, West Ham had a very good season and I hope they continue to enjoy more and more good seasons in my time at the club."

Paqueta's arrival should bolster West Ham's attacking options, with the Hammers having scored just once in their opening four Premier League games — Pablo Fornals' deflected winner in Sunday's victory over Aston Villa that lifted them off the bottom of the table.

The Brazilian began his career at Flamengo, before moving to Europe when he joined AC Milan in 2019.

He then spent two seasons in Serie A but only managed one goal in 37 league outings for the Rossoneri before moving to Lyon, where he had more success with 21 goals in 80 games while also becoming a regular in the Brazil squad.

"I'm delighted to welcome Lucas to West Ham," said Moyes.

"He's a player I've admired from afar for a very long time and of course, we saw him close up in our Europa League campaign last season.

"He's a very talented footballer and whilst he will need time to adapt to the Premier League, we're excited about adding another proven international to our squad."

Paqueta could now be in line to make his West Ham debut in Wednesday's London derby at home to Tottenham.

