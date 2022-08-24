Emerson Palmieri ready for 'big challenge' after signing for West Ham

West Ham United have bolstered their defensive ranks with the signing of left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea.

Italy international Palmieri joins the Premier League strugglers on a four-year contract after West Ham agreed a fee of around £15 million with Chelsea.

The 28-year-old, part of the Italy team that lifted the European Championship last year, joined Chelsea from Roma in 2018 but could never establish himself as a regular at Stamford Bridge.

He spent last season on loan at French side Lyon with Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's preferred choices at left-back and wing-back.

"It's a big challenge for me, it's a big team, so I'm very happy to be here and I'm ready," Emerson told West Ham's website.

“Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham. The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said ‘Yes, let’s go, I want to go there’ and I’m here now!

“I can’t wait to get started in a West Ham shirt.”

The Brazil-born player becomes West Ham's seventh new signing this summer and joins them with David Moyes' side sitting bottom of the Premier League table after beginning the campaign with three defeats.

"He is an experienced player with a good pedigree ... he will give us strong competition in defensive areas and brings a winning mentality that we are looking to build here at West Ham," said Moyes.

West Ham travel to Danish side Viborg for the second leg of their Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday. They won the home leg 3-1.

