Man United vs Liverpool player ratings: Martinez 9, Rashford 8; Van Dijk 4, Salah 6

Finally, there are signs of life at Manchester United.

Against a backdrop of protests against the club’s ownership, United delivered a performance of intensity and spirit to beat Liverpool 2-1 on Monday and claim their first points in the Premier League this season.

Composed finishes by Jadon Sancho in the 16th minute and Marcus Rashford in the 53rd earned a victory at Old Trafford that will bring some respite for under-pressure manager Erik ten Hag, who made a huge statement in his team selection by dropping star striker Cristiano Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire and was validated.

Fans take part in an organised protest march outside Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United match against Liverpool on August 22, 2022. PA

“I wanted a different attitude and that is what I saw them bring on the pitch,” said Ten Hag, who has started his tenure at United amid something of a crisis at England's biggest club. “But it's only the start.”

Suddenly, the heat is on Liverpool — widely expected to be a title contender again this season — with Jurgen Klopp’s team still waiting for a win after three games and now languishing behind United in the standings on just two points.

Mohamed Salah scored an 81st-minute consolation but it was another below-par display from Liverpool after draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace, even if this was a first league loss in 2022.