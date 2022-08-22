Manchester United fans protest against owners ahead of Liverpool clash - in pictures

Thousands of Manchester United fans marched on Old Trafford on Monday night in protest against the owning Glazer family.

Security was high as the supporters lit flares, waved banners and chanted before one of the highest-profile matches of the year.

United have made a terrible start to the season and fallen to the bottom of the table after heavy defeats in the first two games before facing Liverpool.

United's performance against Brentford last weekend, when they conceded four times in the opening 35 minutes, was one of the most humiliating in the club's history.

Supporters are at their wits’ end with the owners, and recently-formed supporters group The 1958 led the latest protest against the Americans before kick-off.

Hordes of fans congregated at the Tollgate pub for the planned anti-Glazer protest before the game.

‘United for $ale’ read a banner stretched across the front of the march that moved slowly and loudly towards Old Trafford, with more supporters joining en route.

Plenty of police were present as fans chanted for the Glazers to leave, with banners held aloft and smoke from flares filling the air.

