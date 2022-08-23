Klopp 'disappointed by result' as Liverpool blame another slow start for defeat to United

Liverpool were struggling for an explanation after a stunning defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford meant they are yet to win a game three matches into the new season.

A few month back, Jurgen Klopp's team were chasing a historic quadruple. But things have not gone according to plan this term, and it only got worse as Liverpool saw a struggling United overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges that have plagued them on and off the pitch to register a 2-1 win.

United's Jadon Sancho opened the scoring in the 16th minute, before Marcus Rashford doubled the hosts' advantage with a second-half strike.

Liverpool pulled a goal back through Mohamed Salah, but United held on to secure the win and leave Klopp's side trailing defending champions Manchester City by five points and early leaders Arsenal by seven.

"I'm very disappointed about the result," Klopp said after the game. "It is a game where everything was clear what United would do. Were they more aggressive than us at the beginning? Probably, yes.

"It was exactly the game United wanted to play. That's our fault, you could say.

"But until the final pass or final decision we played like we should have played. We had a lot of moments in the box.

"We scored a goal, which was absolutely deserved, but it was slightly late. We could have won the game tonight if we'd played slightly better."

Defender Andy Robertson said Liverpool have been making life difficult for themselves by conceding early goals.

The Reds have conceded first in all their league games this season and Robertson said another shaky start at Old Trafford swung the tide in their opponents' favour.

"We give every team a goal start which is the basis of the game, you can't keep on giving yourself an uphill battle," Robertson told Sky Sports.

"We've conceded an early goal again, we've started slow again and that's what needs to change. We can't keep going one behind.

"Probably in the warm-up it was the quietest I have ever heard this stadium - they wanted something to lift them and we unfortunately gave them it and then they obviously got behind their team."

The Scot added that Liverpool's habit of starting slowly was a long-running issue, pointing to a string of results from the end of the previous season.

"Even when you go back to the end of last season, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Real Madrid, Southampton, teams like that, that was the back end of last season and it had already kicked in," Robertson said.

"So it needs to change. Like I said, in this league against good teams, you can't keep giving them a goal start and just now unfortunately that's what we're doing."