Premier League predictions: Liverpool crush Man United, Arsenal still flying

Three weeks into the 2022/23 Premier League season, and there are already signs of nerves and frustration.

Thomas Tuchel's playground handshake with Antonio Conte was certainly a highlight of last weekend, and the Chelsea boss will be tested again with the visit to the cauldron that is Leeds United.

But the main focus will be on the last match of the weekend, when Liverpool – two games, no wins – travel to bottom-of-the-table Manchester United. That is a recipe for a firecracker – welcome to the Premier League, Erik ten Hag.

The action kicks off on Saturday with gritty Tottenham hosting Wolves, and there are five more matches on the day, including the late game when high-flying Arsenal travel to Bournemouth.

Leeds United v Chelsea and West Ham v Brighton are first up on Sunday, before the late one sees Manchester City's clash with Newcastle.

Then it's popcorn at the ready as Monday night sees the humdinger at Old Trafford round off the fun and games.

