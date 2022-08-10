Chelsea player salaries 2022/23: Who are the highest paid stars at Stamford Bridge?

Chelsea are again among the favourites to challenge Liverpool and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Manager Thomas Tuchel has recruited again this summer, brining in headline signings Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella among others, and sending last season's big arrival Romelu Lukaku off to Inter Milan on loan.

Tuchel will be hoping for more success than £97.5 million ($134m) buy Lukaku, who failed to ignite the Blues on his return seven years after departing for Everton.

So where do the new stars fit in to the Chelsea pay league after Lukaku's departure? You can see all the Chelsea players and their weekly salaries for the 2022-23 season, according to capology.com, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Chelsea?

Raheem Sterling now leads the way at Chelsea, with a weekly wage of £325,000, or £16.9m a year, according to capology.com. That puts him ahead of fellow new recruit Koulibaly and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante.

The top 10 highest paid Chelsea players in 2022-2023

1. Raheem Sterling, £325,000 a week

2. Kalidou Koulibaly, £295,000 a week

3. N'Golo Kante, £289,423 a week

4. Timo Werner, £271,923 a week

5. Ben Chilwell, £190,000 a week

6. Marc Cucurella, £175,000 a week

7= Kai Havertz, £150,000 a week

7= Kepa Arrizabalaga, £150,000 a week

7= Cesar Azpilicueta, £150,000 a week

7= Christian Pulisic £150,000 a week

7= Mateo Kovacic, £150,000 a week