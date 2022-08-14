Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte pulled apart as tempers flare at Chelsea - in pictures

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and his Tottenham counterpart Antonio Conte were both sent off as ugly scenes erupted after the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge.

Both are sure to face FA investigations after they and backroom staff clashed at the final whistle of a bad-tempered but entertaining clash between two of the favourites for the Premier League crown.

Tuchel and Conte were booked after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg slotted Spurs’ first goal, and the two managers were given their marching orders by referee Anthony Taylor after their post-match handshake sparked a free-for-all which took minutes to calm.

READ MORE A travesty is unfolding at Manchester United with few signs of a brighter future

England captain Harry Kane was anonymous until burying an added-time header which sparked the outpouring of emotion at a sweltering Stamford Bridge.

The two bosses twice clashed heads, first on the touchline then on the field at the final whistle, in what proved an unwanted postscript to a high-quality and high-octane contest.

Tuchel later addressed the incident that led to the red cards, saying: "I thought when we shake hands you looked in each other eyes, he had a different opinion. It was not necessary but a lot of things were not necessary.

"It's emotional, football. We don't need to heat it up. You have emotional coaches on the touchline and that's it.

We gave it everything. 💙 pic.twitter.com/YQjwMR2AD8 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 14, 2022

"If we meet [later], we meet, If not, then not. Come on guys, it's between two competitors and nothing bad happened."

Kalidou Koulibaly produced a thunderous volley from Marc Cucurella’s corner to hand Chelsea a 1-0 half-time lead.

Conte confronted Tuchel in the aftermath of Hojbjerg’s controversial equaliser as tensions and tempers spilled over.

Chelsea were incensed that referee Taylor waved away the Blues’ appeals for a foul when Rodrigo Bentancur tackled Kai Havertz.

Tottenham powered upfield and scored from the same play, but crucially shortly conceded possession.

Jorginho had the chance to clear, but was robbed in his own box and Hojbjerg angled home a neat leveller.

Blues boss Tuchel remonstrated with fourth official Peter Bankes as it became clear Hojbjerg’s effort would stand.

Former Chelsea manager Conte raced in and the pair briefly touched heads, and then both benches piled in to a messy melee.

Tuchel, his assistant Zsolt Low and Conte were all booked for their aggressions, but after all the fuss, the goal was awarded.

Chelsea went back to their task and Reece James delivered a fine goal, only for Kane to pop up with his sole meaningful contribution of a tough afternoon.

"It was a tough game, playing against a really good side," said Kane. "We knew it was going to be a really tough battle. First half we weren’t good enough with or without the ball but second half I thought we came out and pressed well.

"But we carried on fighting and pressing and got one at the end there. I’m happy with the way we fought back especially second half and really nice feeling to get that one at the end.

"It was a really important game for us to show where we are as a team. It’s a marathon not a sprint and we’ve got a long way to go with a World Cup in between but it was important.

"It's disappointing to see the red cards, I didn’t see what happened. Obviously it was an emotional game, London derby, the passion from both sides, both teams wanted to win. That’s sometimes what happens in these games."