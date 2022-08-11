Cristiano Ronaldo puts in 'hard work' with Man United as he looks for move - in pictures

The transfer window shuts in three weeks and the destination of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo remains unclear.

The Portuguese star is still training with the United squad as they prepare for their next Premier League fixture against Brentford on Saturday, after losing their opening game against Brighton at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo started as a sub against Brighton and was used by new manager Erik ten Hag in the second half as they attempted a fightback from 2-0 down.

But he still wants to quit United and play Champions League football again just a season after his return - something United can't offer after finishing sixth in a poor campaign.

However, as the pictures in the gallery above show, that hasn't stopped him working on his fitness after missing much of pre-season for family reasons.

Hard work always pays off 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/kMqIpB2nfV — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 10, 2022

He even took to social media to post a picture of himself sprinting in the practice session, saying "hard work always pays off".

United will be hoping to get back on track against Brentford, before hosting Liverpool and travelling to Southampton in the remainder of August.