Premier League predictions: More misery for Man United, Liverpool bounce back in style

One game down, 37 to go, and already the high-pressure world of the Premier League has raised some issues.

Liverpool dropping two points at newly promoted Fulham felt like a defeat. Manager Jurgen Klopp even abandoned his traditional post-match hugs for his players such was his disappointment.

Manchester City won easily at West Ham, with Erling Haaland getting both goals. One thing seems certain; he is going to get a hatful more leading that line, and with all those talented players supplying the ammunition.

At Manchester United, it could hardly have been a more underwhelming start for Erik ten Hag as they lost at home to Brighton. The Dutch manager blamed a lack of belief – the Cristiano Ronaldo conundrum can hardly have helped.

Elsewhere, early signs of hope for Fulham, Bournemouth, Leeds and Newcastle, and head-scratching at Aston Villa, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa.

Villa have an early chance to put things right when they kick off the weekend against Everton, the first of seven games on Saturday, which also include champions Manchester City hosting Bournemouth and Arsenal v Leicester. The main scrutiny, however, will be on Manchester United's trip to Brentford.

Sunday opens with Nottingham Forest v West Ham, then a cracker in Chelsea v Spurs, while the weekend concludes on Monday night when Liverpool take out their frustrations on Crystal Palace.

