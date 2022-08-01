Man United player ratings vs Rayo Vallecano: Ronaldo 6, Garnacho 8, Martinez 7

Cristiano Ronaldo said he was “happy to be back” playing for Manchester United after he appeared for 45 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Spanish team Rayo Vallecano in a friendly match at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Ronaldo missed United’s pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia due to family reasons amid reports he wants to quit the club, but he reported to the training ground earlier this week to discuss his future with new boss Erik ten Hag.

The 37-year-old Portuguese played 45 minutes against the La Liga side — his first United appearance since a 4-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last season — before being withdrawn at half time in a pre-planned move.

He later posted on social media a picture of him playing in the game with the caption: "Happy to be back."

United completed their pre-season preparations with a draw as Ronaldo’s replacement Amad Diallo’s 48th-minute strike was canceled out by Alvaro Garcia Rivera.

It remains to be seen whether the Portugal international will be involved in United’s Premier League curtain-raiser with Brighton next Sunday.

Check out Andy Mitten's player ratings:

Tom Heaton 7 — Made his first save after nine seconds. Stayed alert in a shaky start by United. Beaten by a Radamel Falcao chip, but his crossbar saved him. Good save before Rayo’s opener and again to stop Rayo’s best chance.

Alex Telles 5 — His shot at Diego Lopez after 47 minutes led to United’s opening goal. Could have got closer to his man before Rayo’s equaliser. Spooned a shot over near the end.

Raphael Varane 6 — Captain and put under pressure by back passes in the first half. Didn’t get close enough to Falcao, who chipped Heaton after 52 minutes. Only started 20 league games last season. Needs to start more this – but hardly stood out.

Lisandro Martinez 7 — Slotted into central defence easily and was untroubled all afternoon against Falcao. Got a touch on a cross to stop Falcao and played an hour without any issues. Impressive.

Ethan Laird 7 — Left-back who is expected to go out on loan. Slow start, then leapt to head and cut out a dangerous Rayo ball, but asleep for Rayo’s equaliser. Overlapped well on right. Can get caught out of position but recovers well. Powerful run down the left side after 80 minutes. Improved as game went on.

James Garner 6 — There’s significant interest in the midfielder. Showed skills to set up Chong on 14 and comfortable throughout. Shame he missed so much of the pre-season with injury. Booked.

Donny van de Beek 5 — Alert to pick up a poor Rayo pass and start an 11th minute attack. Booked for a 22nd minute foul. Screwed a 67th minute shot so far wide that it headed towards the Trafford Centre and not the Stretford End goal.

Christian Eriksen 6 — Second game in as many days. Stunning 15th minute pass showed what he can do. Bent a shot for the best effort of the first half. Started the move which led to the opening goal.

Tahith Chong 4 — Right attack and initially not on the same wave length as Laird behind him. Weak shot on target after 14. Struck a shot high over after 43 minutes. Saw a lot of the ball, but didn’t impress. Likely to go out on loan again.

Alejandro Garnacho 8 — First start for the first team. The most exciting player in the first half as he attacked, going past players on the outside or inside. His seven goals in the FA Youth Cup last season helped United win it. Played to the left attack and excited the crowd, who applauded him off along with his manager after 73.

Cristiano Ronaldo 6 — Played in by Van de Beek on 11 minutes, but shot poorly over. Played nine games against Rayo as a Madrid player and won them all. Went off at half time with the score 0-0 and that one early chance to his name. Wants to leave United, so his future at the club is uncertain.

Subs

Amad Diallo 7 — On for Ronaldo at half time and scored within three minutes, being well positioned when Diego Lopez spilled Telles’ shot. Made a mug of Mario Suarez.

Eric Bailly 6 — On for Martinez after 73. United will sell the Ivorian and he was limited to 17 minutes for United’s second string. Still managed to grab attention by trying to dribble the ball from his own area.

Hannibal Mejbri 6 — on for Eriksen. Showed lots of energy.

Shola Shoretire 6 — On for Garnacho. A few touches.

Zidane Iqbal 6 — On for Garner after 73 and flashed a shot wide of the post after 80 after a rapid break. Decent pre-season for him.

Isak Hansen-Aaroen NA — On for Chong at the last, the 17-year-old showed quick feet and set up Telles.