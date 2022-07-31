Real Madrid conclude US pre-season tour with victory over Juventus - in pictures

Real Madrid concluded their pre-season tour of the United States with a 2-0 win over Juventus at California's Rose Bowl on Saturday evening.

Karim Benzema converted an early penalty before Marco Asensio doubled Real's lead in the second half as the Spanish and European champions prepared for the European Super Cup in fine style.

With his eye on that clash with Eintracht Frankfurt in 10 days' time, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti started the same line-up that beat Liverpool in the Champions League final in May.

And after a 1-0 loss to rivals Barcelona in Las Vegas and a 2-2 draw against Mexico's Club America in San Francisco, this was Real's first pre-season victory.

Spectators were still trickling into the stands when Benzema had a goal disallowed just eight seconds into the contest, Uruguay's Federico Valverde's through ball catching him offside.

Juventus had their best chance of the match in the 13th minute but Leonardo Bonucci's direct free kick hit the crossbar.

Benzema opened the scoring with a penalty in the 19th, crisply firing into the bottom left corner after Juventus' Danilo brought down fellow Brazilian Vinicius Jr in the penalty area.

Pressing hard to put the match to bed after the interval, Real were thwarted by Juve goalkeeper Mattia Perin, who denied a sharply angled shot by Daniel Carvajal before soaring to stop a long-range effort from Benzema in the 62nd minute.

Two minutes later, Benzema was among the departing players as Ancelotti made nine substitutions. He received an ecstatic cheer from the largely pro-Real crowd of 93,702 at the Rose Bowl, the picturesque stadium tucked into the foothills northeast of Los Angeles that was the venue for the 1994 World Cup final.

Asensio was among the substitutes, and quickly made an impression, sweeping a cross from the left by Jesus Vallejo into the net with his left foot. It was enough to seal the win in a match in which Juventus barely tested Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

After the European Super Cup on Wednesday, August 10, Real Madrid open their La Liga title defence with a trip to Almeria on Sunday, August 14.

