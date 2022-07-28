Germany ready for 'classic football festival' against England in Euro 2022 final

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg is looking forward to a "great football festival" after her side booked a Euro 2022 final showdown with old rivals England at Wembley on Sunday.

Hosts England, chasing their first major trophy, will be on a high, after their 4-0 thrashing of Sweden in Tuesday's other semi-final to set up a meeting with eight-time champions Germany.

"It's going to be a great football festival. It's a classic in football - England against Germany," Voss-Tecklenburg said after the 2-1 victory over France on Wednesday in Milton Keynes.

"England have been incredible in this tournament. (In) every game, they've been dynamic, full of goals, and they're so confident. But their first 20 minutes against Sweden showed that you can hurt them. That will be our task at Wembley.

"Yes, it's in front of about 80,000 or 90,000 people but we're accepting the challenge. If someone had told us before the tournament it would happen like this, I'd be very happy. We're looking forward a lot to this game. This will be an incredible final."

Alexandra Popp scored both goals for Germany and hopes for an “incredible happy ending” to her side’s European journey.

France briefly levelled due to an unfortunate own goal by goalkeeper Merle Frohms when Kadidiatou Diani’s shot rebounded off the post and on to her back before bouncing into the net, but Popp’s two goals ensured Germany’s progress.

“I am very happy to be able to be here, to reach the final that is an incredible story so I hope we will have an incredible happy ending,” she said.