Mercurial Anthony Martial reaches last stand at Manchester United after many false dawns

We have been here before with Anthony Martial.

Pre-season is often where the mercurial Frenchman has produced his best work. With the pressure off, a relaxed Martial can call upon his unerring ability to glide past players with little effort, just as he did during the 2017 friendly against Real Madrid when he left the likes of Daniel Carvajal and Luka Modric in his wake before bypassing current teammate Raphael Varane to set up an easy goal for Jesse Lingard.

This summer has been no different. Seemingly destined to leave Manchester United as one of the biggest disappointments of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, the French attacker has been the star of his side’s tour of Thailand and Australia, scoring three times while linking-up play with a finesse only a pre-season Martial can offer.

However, after the Lord Mayor’s show comes the dustcart. Other than one occasion where he became United’s first 20-goal-a-season striker in three years in 2019/20, the 26-year-old has remained the perennial frustrater.

Five managers, some of the most successful coaches in the game, have been left pulling their hair out as to why a player with so much talent can continue to flatter to deceive.

Louis van Gaal exclaimed he was leaving a “gift” for his predecessors when bringing in the then world’s most expensive teenager in 2015, with fans on board immediately after Martial’s debut goal against Liverpool, brought about by that effortless sashay past his man few can produce. Progress soon stalled.

Signs of an apparent lack of work ethic reared its head under Jose Mourinho the following season, with the oh-so-placid Portuguese more than happy to deliver some home truths, before Martial thrived in an exciting-looking forwardline during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tenure, and the goals did flow.

“He is scoring 1980s centre-forward goals,” Solskjaer said in February 2020. “I’m encouraged by his attitude this season as well, wanting to do those things that are not natural for him. We’ve got to make him a No 9 again.”

Seemingly having found his calling as a central striker, a four-goal Premier League return in 2021-22 was a difficult pill to swallow.

With evergreen Edinson Cavani winning fans over with his tireless running, Martial’s lack of willing to chase down lost causes got under fans’ skin. When the goals are flowing, he can get away with his laissez-faire approach, but when they dry up, he becomes an easy target for supporter angst.

Last term was another disaster, one that culminated in a loan move to Sevilla. Yet, somehow, with Cristiano Ronaldo set to miss at least the opening few games of the season after stating his desire to leave, Martial appears primed to be given one final shot at leading the United attack.

Somewhat surprisingly, given what has come before, his manager is not approaching the campaign with trepidation.

A man who relishes time on the training ground with players, sources have told The National that Erik ten Hag has been taken aback by Martial in training, the effort he has put in, and the ability he possesses for a man with a reputation for disappointing.

Jadon Sancho is another who has caught Ten Hag’s eye, and with the Dutchman’s desire to utilise Marcus Rashford out wide on the left, Martial fits like a driving glove into that central role between the two.

Had United been able to strengthen in attacking areas in the transfer market, Martial could well be on his way, but Ten Hag still has no desire to sell.

It is the ultimate test of man management. Had Martial played for Jurgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola, who knows how many Ballon d’Ors would be on the mantelpiece. The task is to convince the player himself that ability can only get you so far.

Who knows what it takes to get Martial firing on all cylinders. Van Gaal was left dumbfounded. Mourinho perplexed. Solskjaer left wanting more. At 26, Ten Hag is Martial’s last stand.

After so many false dawns, Martial must finally become aware of his precarious position. The early signs, however, could not be more promising. A successful season surely awaits, right?