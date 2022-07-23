Harry Kane hits double as Tottenham beat Rangers at Ibrox - in pictures

Harry Kane struck both goals as Tottenham came from behind to beat Rangers 2-1 in their pre-season friendly at Ibrox on Saturday.

The Scottish side had taken the lead through Antonio Colak midway through the first half, but Kane curled home a superb equaliser on 50 minutes before drilling in the winner six minutes later.

The victory also meant Tottenham were presented with the Walter Tull Memorial Cup, in memory of Britain’s first black outfield player who had links to both clubs during his career, with former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe on hand to make the post-match presentation.

Tottenham, who finished fourth last season, open their new campaign at home to Southampton on August 6.