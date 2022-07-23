Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic and Chelsea stars meet Jurassic Park - in pictures

Chelsea stars have taken time out from their pre-season training with a visit to Universal Studios in Orlando.

The Blues are currently on a tour of the USA and are due to play for the Florida Cup against Premier League rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

But Thomas Tuchel allowed them some time off the training pitch for a day out at Universal Studios, where they were pictured enjoying the 'Jurassic Park' themed attractions and rides.

Meanwhile, Tuchel said he understands defender Cesar Azpilicueta's desire to join Barcelona, but they will not allow him to leave for a cut-price fee.

Azpilicueta, whose contract expires in June 2023, has been linked with a move to Barca for several months, but Tuchel said the La Liga club's valuation of the Spain international did not match Chelsea's.

"It's a tough question because I am not sure if I want to give Azpi what he wants," Tuchel said. "At some point it is about what we want.

"I made the comparison about how much we fought for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a national team player and roughly the same age. I see [Azpilicueta] maybe at the same level but Barcelona don't see him on that level.

"I said that to him that I understand on a personal and a career level. But I am not only in this role to give him what he wants. I am a manager for Chelsea who wants to do what's best for Chelsea. He doesn't like it but he understands."

Chelsea, who finished third last season, kick off the new campaign with a trip to Everton on August 6.

