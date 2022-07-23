Erling Haaland prepares for Manchester City debut against Bayern Munich - in pictures

Manchester City's star signing Erling Haaland missed out on a chance to make his debut as the Premier League champions started their North American tour with victory over Club America in Houston. But he is expected to play his first minutes under Pep Guardiola during the high-profile clash with Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Haaland told City fans on social media that he expects to make his debut against the German giants. The former Borussia Dortmund striker, who turned 22 on Thursday, replied to a birthday message on Twitter by saying: "Thanks! Debut vs Bayern Inshallah".

The clash will be the first major football match at the historic Lambeau Field - home of 13-time NFL champions Green Bay Packers - in Wisconsin. The match starts 3am overnight UAE time.

The Norwegian watched from the bench as City beat Club America 2-1, with Kevin de Bruyne scoring twice.

City's Algerian star Riyad Mahrez said he was looking forward to teaming up with the youngster.

Thanks! Debut vs Bayern Inshallah 🙌🏻 https://t.co/iH6SoWljqJ — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) July 21, 2022

“He’s a very good addition to the team. Like I have already said, he’s a very good player and he's young,” Mahrez said of Haaland on Manchester City's website.

“It’ll be good to have him. I don't know until we start playing games together - we will see [about the connection].

“It’s different qualities than Raheem [Sterling] and Gabriel (Jesus), but it won't change the way we play."

The 21-year-old Norwegian, one of European football's highest rated players, enjoyed a prolific spell in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and has 20 in 21 appearances for Norway. He agreed to join Guardiola's side after City triggered his £51 million ($63m) release clause.

De Bruyne double seals win over Club America