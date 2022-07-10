Erling Haaland aims 'to enjoy every single minute' of his move to Manchester City

Manchester City summer signing Erling Haaland says that he feels no pressure and is aiming “to enjoy every single minute” of his move to the Premier League champions.

The 21-year-old Norwegian was one of European football hottest properties after a prolific spell in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and has 20 in 21 appearances for Norway. He agreed to join Pep Guardiola's side after City triggered his £51 million ($63m) release clause with the German club.

And Haaland, who turns 22 next week, insists he is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Premier League.

“The most important thing is to enjoy,” he said. “Like I have been doing my whole career, try to enjoy every single minute, every moment, try not to think too much.

“Overthinking is not a good thing for every human being. I just try to relax when I can and work hard.”

On what he would bring to the Premier League, Haaland added: “Hopefully some more quality with me as a striker I want to have fun, when I have fun I score goals, I smile, I enjoy playing football, I smile a lot.”

Haaland was asked if he was the answer to City’s so-far fruitless quest for European club football’s biggest prize.

“I said it before, the Champions League is my favourite competition, so you have the answer there,” he added.

“It is a big challenge, it is a new country, a new league, new coach, new everything, so it is a big challenge but I know how it is to come to a new club, I have done it a couple of times before. I am really looking forward to it.

“I played against them in the Champions League last year and you see something on TV and then when you meet it is completely different.

“I didn’t touch the ball for 25 minutes and it is like ‘[Ilkay] Gundogan please stop playing tiki-taka’.

“It is a different level how they play and that is what I want to be a part of.”

Haaland was unveiled in front of thousands of City fans at the Etihad Staidum on Sunday, alongside fellow summer signings Argentine forward Julian Alvarez and German goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

The deal to bring Alvarez to Manchester was agreed in January, but he remained on loan at River Plate and equalled a Copa Libertadores record by scoring six goals in a single game in May.

Haaland's arrival is likely to block the 22-year-old's path to game time as a centre-forward, but said he is happy play across the forward line.

Gabriel Jesus has already left City to join Arsenal and Raheem Sterling is on the verge of signing for Chelsea, which could offer Alvarez more opportunities from a wide area.

“I know Erling is a great player. He has scored a lot of goals, but I have come to do my thing,” said Alvarez. “I can play in different positions.”

Ortega will provide back up to first-choice goalkeeper Ederson after joining on a free transfer.

Haaland failed to score against Ortega during their time together in the Bundesliga, but the former Arminia Bielefied stopper hailed the Norwegian's physical development into a “monster”.

“His transformation is outstanding,” said 29-year-old Ortega. “When I first played against him he was a kind of skinny kid.

“Now he is a monster with this size, speed, this quality in the shootings and headers. He is the full package of what you can get.”