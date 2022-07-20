Messi, Neymar and Mbappe train in Tokyo before Kawasaki Frontale friendly - in pictures

Lionel Messi and his Paris Saint-Germain teammates Neymar and Kylian Mbappe squeezed in one final training session ahead of the opening match of their Japan pre-season tour.

The trio have attracted the attention of thousands of fans since arriving in Tokyo on Sunday. The French champions' schedule has included a coaching clinic for children and a reception with manga artist Yoichi Takahashi.

PSG kick off the first of three matches on Wednesday against Kawasaki Frontale at Tokyo's Japan National Stadium, followed by Saturday's game Urawa Reds at the Saitama Stadium 2002 and finally Gamba Osaka at the Panasonic Stadium Suita next week.

The Parisians open their Ligue 1 title defence away to Clermont on August 6.