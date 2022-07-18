Sterling, Lewandowski, Martinez - 100 notable summer transfers in pictures

Last week saw another flurry of transfer activity as clubs look to finalise their squads ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Chelsea secured the services of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly from Manchester City and Napoli respectively, with Blues coach Thomas Tuchel pushing for more defensive reinforcements from the club's new owners.

Robert Lewandowski will take his goalscoring exploits to Barcelona after the Spanish club agreed terms with Bayern Munich for the prolific Poland striker.

Joining Lewandowski in Catalunya will be Leeds United's Brazil winger Raphinha, who fulfills a lifelong dream to follow in the footsteps of his hero Ronaldinho and grace Camp Nou.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will be happy with the recruitment process at Old Trafford with Christian Eriksen acquired to add a creative spark and Lisandro Martinez to add defensive steel.

Above is a picture gallery of 100 notable transfers. To move on to the next image, simply click on the arrows or swipe on your device.