Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski agrees €50m Barcelona move

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski will complete his move to Barcelona in a deal worth €50 million ($50.4m).

The clubs have reached agreement, ending a standoff with the Polish forward who has said he wants to leave the German giants.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer said on Saturday: “We have come to a verbal agreement with Barcelona. It’s good to have clarity for all parties

"Robert is an incredible player and he won everything with us. We are incredibly grateful to him.”

The 33-year-old Lewandowski, one of football's most prolific scorers of the past decade, will boost Barcelona’s chances of rebuilding a competitive side after winning nothing last season following the departure of Lionel Messi.

At the end of May, Lewandowski said: "It is certain that my story with Bayern has come to an end."

Lewandowski, twice voted Fifa men's player of the year, will sign a four-year contract with the Spanish club.

Bayern had only offered Lewandowski a one-year extension to his contract, which expires in the summer of 2023, according to German media.

The Polish international was also unhappy with the salary offered and had clashed with the Bavarian club's coach Julian Nagelsmann over his tactical choices.

Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014, scoring 344 goals in 375 competitive matches and broke the Bundesliga single-season scoring record. He hit 35 goals in 34 appearances last season to become the Bundesliga’s leading scorer for the seventh time overall.

He won the Bundesliga in each of his eight seasons with the club as well as the Champions League, the Club World Cup and three German Cups.