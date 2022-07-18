The 50 top earning Premier League players in 2022/23 - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future might be in doubt as preparations gather pace for the 2022/23 season, but there is no doubting his star appeal.

Ronaldo arrived back at Old Trafford in time for the start of last season, but United suffered a disappointing campaign, finishing sixth in the Premier League and failing to qualify for the Champions League.

New manager Erik ten Hag will be hoping for much bigger things when the new season gets under way, with United hosting Brighton in their first game on August 7.

Ten Hag has this week agreed a deal with Ajax for Argentina central defender Lisandro Martinez, his third signing of the summer after Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen.

But where do the new recruits figure in the top tier of earners in the Premier League, with the likes of Erling Haaland joining Manchester City and Raheem Sterling moving to Chelsea?

Who is the Premier League's highest paid player?

Yes, he's still out in front. Ronaldo is the best-paid player in the Premier League, with the Manchester United forward earning a weekly salary of £515,385 a week, according to capology.com.

The top 10 highest paid Premier League players in 2022-2023

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – Manchester United, £515,385 per week

2. Kevin de Bruyne – Manchester City, £400,000 per week

3= Erling Haaland - Manchester City, £375,000 a week

3= David de Gea – Manchester United, £375,000 per week

5= Jadon Sancho - Manchester United, £350,000 per week

5= Mohamed Salah - Liverpool, £350,000 per week

7. Raphael Varane - Manchester United, £340,000 per week

8. Raheem Sterling – Chelsea, £325,000 per week

9. Jack Grealish – Manchester City, £300,000 per week

10. Kalidou Koulibaly - Chelsea, £295,000 a week