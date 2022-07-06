Liverpool's Firmino, Henderson and Oxlade-Chamberlain train for new season - in pictures

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool players are back in full training in the build-up to the new campaign.

Last season's Premier League runners-up are due to fly to Thailand to face fierce rivals Manchester United in a pre-season friendly in Bangkok on July 12.

READ MORE Darwin Nunez set for Liverpool switch after Reds reach agreement with Benfica

They travel to Singapore to take on Crystal Palace on July 15, after which they will return to Europe for games against RB Leipzig in Germany on July 21 and Salzburg in Austria on July 27.

They will then face Manchester City in the Community Shield on July 30 before taking on Strasbourg in a friendly at Anfield on July 31.

The Merseyside club have had a busy transfer window, signing Benfica's Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez in a deal worth up to £100m and also landing Japan forward Takumi Minamino from Monaco for £15m.

Senegalese striker Sadio Mane has left the club in a £35m switch to Bayern Munich but his prolific strike partner Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract to stay at Anfield.

To move to the next image of Liverpool's players taking part in pre-season training in the gallery above, simply click on the arrows.