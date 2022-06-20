Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck to step down with co-owner Todd Boehly set to take over

Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck will step down at the end of June after 19 years in the role as one of the key figures of the Roman Abramovich era moves aside.

American Buck, who was appointed in 2003 when former owner Abramovich bought the club, will remain as a senior adviser after June 30 with co-owner Todd Boehly set to succeed him as chairman.

Chelsea's £4.25bn sale to a consortium led by American investor Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital was completed on 30 May.

“I am proud to have helped Chelsea realise great success on the pitch and make a positive impact in the community,” Buck said in a statement. “Now is the right time to step down and let new ownership build on the strong foundations we have in place.

“The owners have a compelling vision for Chelsea's future, and I look forward to helping them achieve it in this new role alongside our incredible staff, players, coaches and supporters.”

The 48-year-old Boehly is understood to have found himself greatly engaged and fascinated by the challenge ahead at Chelsea however, prompting his move towards the central role of chairman.

Chelsea player ratings for 2021/22 season

Expand Autoplay CHELSEA END OF SEASON RATINGS: (Manager) Thomas Tuchel: 9. A Premier League title challenge may have faded amid the relentless pace of Manchester City and Liverpool but third place, the Fifa Club World Cup, and reaching both domestic finals represent a fine campaign. Even more so when he had to operate under government-imposed sanctions, and he led the club during a period of uncertainty with poise and dignity. EPA

Buck helped broker Abramovich’s Chelsea purchase, before progressing to the role of chairman as the Blues became a dominant global football force.

The New York-born lawyer was on hand as the Blues won 21 men’s trophies and 12 women’s titles in the Abramovich era.

Boehly hailed Buck’s influence, such as for helping oversee the long-running Say No To anti-Semitism and No To Hate campaigns.

“Bruce has led Chelsea Football Club to the highest levels of international and domestic football, while also developing one of the most active social responsibility projects in sport,” said Boehly.

“We thank Bruce for his service and commitment to the club.”