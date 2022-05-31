Declan Rice in, Jorginho out: Five players Chelsea should sign and sell this summer

A new era at Chelsea is underway after a consortium led by Todd Boehly officially completed its takeover of the Premier League club on Monday, ending 19 trophy-laden years under the ownership of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

While the new owners are expected to take a more measured approach to transfer business than the strategy which defined much of Abramovich's tenure, a busy summer is in store at Stamford Bridge.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel has delayed his summer holiday after admitting "there is a lot of work to do" to rebuild a squad that is losing at least two first-team players. The sanctions imposed on Chelsea by the UK government, related to Abramovich's alleged links to Russian President Vladamir Putin, has meant the club have until now been unable to act in the transfer market, nor offer current players new contracts.

With those sanctions lifted and the new owners in place, there is little time to waste for Chelsea to shape a squad the new owners will hope can be competitive across competitions next season.

The obvious priority is to strengthen at central defence. The exit of Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea's best defender, is a major blow while Andreas Christensen is also on his way out of Stamford Bridge, leaving the Blues short of options.

Elsewhere, decisions need to be made in midfield and attack. Jorginho, 30, and N'Golo Kante, 31, are both set to enter the final year of their contracts, and the club will need to either offer new deals or identify worthy replacements.

Rumours have circulated that Jorginho could be heading to Spain or back to Italy, and while Manchester United are reportedly interested in Kante, Tuchel has described the Frenchman as his "key, key, key player". The expected return of Conor Gallagher from his successful loan spell at Crystal Palace will add further competition to the midfield.

Chelsea 2021/22 season ratings

Thomas Tuchel: 9. A Premier League title challenge may have faded amid the relentless pace of Manchester City and Liverpool but third place, the Fifa Club World Cup, and reaching both domestic finals represent a fine campaign. Even more so when he had to operate under government-imposed sanctions, and he led the club during a period of uncertainty with poise and dignity.

Further up the pitch, Christian Pulisic and Timo Werner have been the subject of speculation regarding their Chelsea futures after struggling to command regular starting places last season.

Then there is Romelu Lukaku. Heralded as the answer to Chelsea's goalscoring problems when he arrived for a club record fee last summer, after a bright start the Belgian striker seemed to create more problems than he solved. Will Chelsea persevere and hope to get the best out of a player capable of winning games on his own, or decide to cut their losses?

There is much to do at Chelsea this summer if they are to improve on last season's third-place Premier League finish. The photo gallery above looks at five players the club should sell and five players they should sign as the Blues aim to close the gap on Manchester City and Liverpool. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.