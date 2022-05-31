Welcoming Haaland, replacing Fernandinho and reshaping squad: Man City set for busy summer

Barely had the final piece of street furniture been dismantled, the last of the litter swept away, and the players’ vacation aeroplane vapour trails disappeared, before the Manchester City brains' trust was back around the table plotting more success.

Hours after City had clinched the Premier League title in such dramatic style with a 3-2 come-from-behind win over Aston Villa they began eyeing more silverware and squad changes.

A relentless desire to win matches and trophies has characterised Sheikh Mansour’s majority ownership for more than a dozen years and never more so than in the Pep Guardiola era.

However, four Premier League titles in the last five years, twice back-to-back winners, has not yet sated that drive for more trophies.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, in his annual end of season interview conducted in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that a short time had been set aside for celebrations before it was back to the business of improving the already glittering resources at the disposal of their storied Catalan coach.

Some pressing matters have been addressed already with the signing of two forwards to finally fill the boots of all-time great Sergio Aguero, who departed at the end of the 2020/21 season.

In from the Bundesliga has come Erling Haaland, the prolific young Norwegian striker who is tipped to become one of football's next global superstars, and joining him in the revamped forward line will be Julian Alvarez from River Plate in Argentina.

Now firmly established in his national team Alvarez, at 22 a year older than Haaland, recently scored a hat-trick in each half as his club thrashed Peru’s top team, Lima, in the Copa Libertadores.

Next up will, in all likelihood, be the replacing of the captain, Fernandinho, who has decided to end his playing days back in his homeland of Brazil. The 37-year-old midfielder took five Premier League winners’ medals back to Londrina along with five from the League Cup and one from the FA Cup.

Manchester City season player ratings

Expand Autoplay GOALKEEPERS: Ederson 8 - Won the coveted Premier League Golden Glove award after keeping 20 clean sheets this season. In a team full of pass masters, the Brazilian can hold his own against any of his outfield teammates. AP Photo

Fernandinho's most likely replacement will be Kalvin Phillips, the Leeds United and England defensive midfielder. City are in discussions with Leeds who will use the cash generated to finance a rebuild of their own after narrowly avoiding relegation this season.

Phillips, who will be pushing for inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the World Cup inn Qatar later this year, knows he will have to share defensive midfield duties with current first choice Rodri. The Spain international was arguably the most improved player at City this season and became a firm fan favourite.

Question marks remain around several of Guardiola’s established squad as he prepares what will be the third iteration of his winning machine at the Etihad.

Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, and Rihad Mahrez are all, like the manager himself, in the final year of their contracts at City and each will have their suitors this summer. However, Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is most likely to move on, with Arsenal at the head of the queue.

Erling Haaland will be Manchester City's most high-profile signing of the summer. Getty

Oleksandr Zinchenko, the Ukraine international midfielder who has mostly operated as a left back for City, is also interesting Arsenal and has previously had admirers at Wolves and Everton.

Guardiola will be in the market for a defender if either Zinchenko or Nathan Ake decide they want to move on and seek more game time. Brighton’s left back Marc Cucurella will be atop the replacement list should one of them move on or if City decide they need more resources in that area.

The champions will also be looking to tie down some of their star names to new deals. Top of that list will be England international Phil Foden who at the age of 22 has just received his fourth Premier League winners medal. Talks on his long-term future and a wage rise began during the season and should be concluded before the next one starts. Rodri, who is out of contract in 2024, is also likely to be offered a new deal.

Manchester City captain Fernandinho will leave the club, with Leeds midfielder Kalvin Philipps thought to be the top target to replace the Brazilian. Getty

Established stars in City’s squad will have competition from within as Academy products Cole Palmer, James McAtee, Liam Delap, and Luke Mbete continue to spearhead the youthful revolution alongside Haaland and Alvarez.

All will be given a chance on the pre-season tour to the United States where City play Club America in the NRG Stadium, in Houston, Texas on July 21, and Bayern Munich at the Green Bay Packers’ Lambeau Field in Wisconsin on July 23.

Guardiola will decide later in the autumn who he might want to loan out - if any - for them to gain more experience.

City will also have a new captain next season after Fernandinho’s departure. The players themselves will elect five ‘captains’ and from that a captain of captains will emerge. Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias are two of the most likely candidates to take the armband most regularly.