Premier League predictions: Manchester City clinch title, Burnley go down

The English top-flight season reaches a climax on Sunday with the final round of fixtures

Gareth Cox
May 22, 2022
The Premier League season reaches a climax on Sunday with plenty still to be decided - at the top and at the bottom of the table.

Pep Guardiola: winning Premier League is harder than Champions League

Manchester City can retain the title if they beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, while second-place Liverpool are at home to Wolves.

Tottenham Hotspur will seal fourth spot ahead of Arsenal if they earn a draw at Norwich City – the Gunners face Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

At the other end, third-bottom Leeds will secure their top-flight status if they can better the result of Burnley who are above them on goal difference. Leeds are away to Brentford while Burnley entertain Newcastle United.

The other games see Brighton take on West Ham United on the south coast, Chelsea tackle Watford at Stamford Bridge, Crystal Palace against Manchester United in the capital and Leicester City's home game with Southampton.

Updated: May 22, 2022, 4:06 AM
Premier LeagueManchester CityLiverpoolChelsea FC
