Premier League predictions: Manchester City clinch title, Burnley go down

The Premier League season reaches a climax on Sunday with plenty still to be decided - at the top and at the bottom of the table.

READ MORE Pep Guardiola: winning Premier League is harder than Champions League

Manchester City can retain the title if they beat Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium, while second-place Liverpool are at home to Wolves.

Tottenham Hotspur will seal fourth spot ahead of Arsenal if they earn a draw at Norwich City – the Gunners face Everton at the Emirates Stadium.

At the other end, third-bottom Leeds will secure their top-flight status if they can better the result of Burnley who are above them on goal difference. Leeds are away to Brentford while Burnley entertain Newcastle United.

The other games see Brighton take on West Ham United on the south coast, Chelsea tackle Watford at Stamford Bridge, Crystal Palace against Manchester United in the capital and Leicester City's home game with Southampton.

You can see out predictions for the final round of games in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.