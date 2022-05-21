Pep Guardiola: winning Premier League is harder than Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that winning the Premier League title is an even tougher quest than lifting the Champions League trophy.

City will retain the domestic title if they defeat Aston Villa on Sunday – a result that would make second-placed Liverpool's game against Wolves irrelevant.

The European Cup remains elusive for Guardiola, who has been in charge at the Etihad since 2016, and City with their latest attempt ending at the last-four stage when the lost to Real Madrid, who take on Liverpool in next weekend's final in Paris.

But the Spaniard believes that reigning supreme in the English top-flight remains the ultimate challenge.

“I would say it's more difficult. There's a lot of weeks and games, struggles with injuries, good and bad moments with different situations, tough opponents,” Guardiola said.

“It's satisfying because it's every day. When you fight for the Premier League and have success right at the end, it gives you a sense that you enjoy a lot. We are happier in our lives when you win.

“When you win and win it [makes for' good training sessions, a good environment and mood. It's not like the FA Cup or a single game, it's a routine.

“I'm not saying the Champions League is not important. We're mad, crazy to win it. We want it, we love it.

“We'd love to be in Paris [for the final] next week but to win 38 games, rather than six, eight or nine games, is different.

“Always I like it, since I was a player. The league is nice and we are on the verge of that. We are close.”

Meanwhile, City captain Fernandinho paid tribute to manager Guardiola before the Brazilian midfielder's final game for the club.

The 37-year-old has been a crucial player for City since joining from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, winning four Premier League titles, an FA Cup and six League Cup trophies during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

He can add another league triumph to his collection if City beat Villa at home. “Since he came, the way City started to play under him was completely different,” Fernandinho, who will become a free agent in the summer, told the club website.

“That is why he is considered one of the best managers in the world. Definitely [he has taken my game to the next level]. When he came, I was 30 already so I had good managers in the past.

“But when I started to work with him, I just started to see football in a different way. I understood football much better, and he makes you see the game in another vision.”