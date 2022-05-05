Real Madrid vs Manchester City player ratings: Benzema 8, Rodrygo 9; Walker 9, Silva 8

Comeback kings Real Madrid sealed their place in the Champions League final after a remarkable victory over Manchester City at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola's side were 5-3 ahead on aggregate going into the 90th minute of the semi-final after Riyhad Mahrez had made it 1-0 on the night. The first leg had finished 4-3 to City in Manchester.

But the match was turned on its head when substitute Rodrygo turned home a Benzema ball with Real's first shot on target before the Brazilian headed home a second two minutes later – and was then denied a quick-fire hat-trick by City goalkeeper Ederson.

Then, five minutes into extra-time, Ruben Dias brought down Karim Benzema and the prolific French attacker picked himself up to score from the spot and send Carlo Ancelott's side through 6-5 on aggregate in what was an all-time classic match over two legs.

“We were close. We were close. But in the end we could not reach it,” said Guardiola. “We didn't play our best, but it is normal, a semi-final, the players feel the pressure and wanting to do it. Football is unpredictable, it is a game like this. We have to accept it.”

It will be a devastating blow to City, who were beaten by Chelsea in last season's final and have yet to to win European club football's premier competition.

La Liga champions Real – who defeated Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea with stunning comeback efforts in the previous two rounds – will now take on Liverpool in the final at Stade de France in Paris on May 18.

“I cannot say we are used to living this kind if life, but what happened tonight it happened against Chelsea and also against PSG.” said Real manager Carlo Ancelotti. “If you have to say why, it is the history of this club that helps us to keep going when it seems that we are gone.”

City, meanwhile, must lick their wounds and attempt stay ahead of Jurgen Klopp's side in the Premier League title race.