Real Madrid v Chelsea ratings: Modric 9, Benzema 8; Kovacic 9, Mount 8, Pulisic 5

Real Madrid saw off a stirring Chelsea fightback to book their place in the semi-finals of the Champions League following a 3-2 defeat after extra time at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday that sent them through 5-4 on aggregate.

Chelsea had looked on course to complete an astonishing comeback after taking a 3-0 lead in their quarter-final second leg with goals from Mason Mount, Antonio Rudiger and an excellent individual effort from Timo Werner.

Yet the hosts came roaring back, with Rodrygo finishing from a superb pass by Luka Modric to level the tie 4-4 on aggregate and force extra time when Karim Benzema headed home to decide a remarkable encounter.

Chelsea spurned several chances in extra time to take the match to penalties, including Jorginho's scuffing an effort wide with one of the final kicks of the game.

Real Madrid will now face either Manchester City or Atletico Madrid in the last four.

