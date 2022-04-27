Man City vs Real Madrid player ratings: De Bruyne 9, Foden 8; Benzema 9, Vinicius Jr 7

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid 4-3 in a thrilling Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

On a breathless night at the Etihad Stadium, City secured a one-goal advantage to take over to Spain, but must be wondering how they did not score more.

Pep Guardiola's side came flying out of the blocks, opening the scoring after just 90 seconds when Kevin de Bruyne headed home Riyad Mahrez's cross.

It was 2-0 in the 11th minute thanks to a cool finish from Gabriel Jesus, who scored four against Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, following a defensive error from David Alaba.

Mahrez and Phil Foden both missed chances to make it three before Karim Benzema pulled a goal back with a fine first-time finish from a Ferland Mendy cross.

It was 3-1 in the 53rd minute when Phil Foden headed home soon after missing another chance following a Mahrez effort that had hit the post.

City's lead was cut again when Vinicius Junior dummied past Fernandinho – brought on at right-back for the injured John Stones – and ran from inside his own half to score Real's second.

But the home team restored their two-goal advantage when referee Istvan Kovacs played an advantage after Oleksandr Zinchenko had been fouled that allowed Bernardo Silva to blast into the top corner for City's fourth.

Real, though, refused to give up and were awarded a penalty after Aymeric Laporte's handball and Benzema stepped up to chip a Panenka penalty past Ederson and cap a remarkable night of Champions League football.

The stage is now set for the second leg that takes place in Madrid next Wednesday.

