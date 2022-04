Manchester City v Watford ratings: A perfect 10 for Jesus; a miserable 3 for Foster

Gabriel Jesus scored four times as Manchester City crushed Watford 5-1 to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Jesus stole the show at the Etihad Stadium with the first Premier League haul of three or more goals in his career.

The Brazilian forward had netted only once in the league since September, but he tore Watford to shreds with a predatory display of finishing.

He struck twice in the first half before Watford's Hassane Kamara briefly reduced the deficit.

Rodri restored City's two-goal advantage and Jesus bagged two more after half-time to complete the rout.

After losing to Liverpool in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, Pep Guardiola's side have signalled their determination to retain the title.

They dismissed Brighton 3-0 on Wednesday and their demolition of second bottom Watford keeps the pressure on second placed Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp's side can close the gap back to one point if they beat struggling Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

