Manchester City v Aston Villa ratings: Gundogan 9, Zinchenko 8; Coutinho 8, Mings 5

Manchester City claimed a fourth Premier League title in five seasons as a dramatic comeback saw them beat Aston Villa 3-2 and deny Liverpool a potential quadruple.

City trailed Villa – managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard – 2-0 with 14 minutes remaining and the title was very much up for grabs.

Matty Cash and Liverpool old boy Philippe Coutinho had put Villa in control, but City incredibly scored three times in five minutes with Rodri’s shot from the edge of the box sandwiched between an Ilkay Gundogan double.

