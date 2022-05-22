Manchester City v Aston Villa ratings: Gundogan 9, Zinchenko 8; Coutinho 8, Mings 5

Fourth Premier League title in five seasons for City after fightback against Aston Villa

Harry McBain
May 22, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Manchester City claimed a fourth Premier League title in five seasons as a dramatic comeback saw them beat Aston Villa 3-2 and deny Liverpool a potential quadruple.

READ MORE
Burnley relegated from Premier League as Leeds United seal last-day survival

City trailed Villa – managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard – 2-0 with 14 minutes remaining and the title was very much up for grabs.

Matty Cash and Liverpool old boy Philippe Coutinho had put Villa in control, but City incredibly scored three times in five minutes with Rodri’s shot from the edge of the box sandwiched between an Ilkay Gundogan double.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next image, just swipe.

Updated: May 22, 2022, 7:24 PM
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityAston Villa
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Burnley relegated from Premier League as Leeds seal last-day survivalStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article 'Perfect day' for Spurs after top four finish and Son's 'dream' Golden BootStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Man City crowned Premier League champions for fourth time in five yearsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Manchester City fans get the party started - in picturesStory gallery icon